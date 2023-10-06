DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A plane headed for Dayton collided with an employee bus in Chicago.

A representative from American Airlines tells 2 NEWS an employee bus made contact with flight 6209 at Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD). The American Airlines flight 6209 was being operated by Air Wisconsin while taxiing the airport.

Six people on the employee bus were taken to a hospital for evaluation. At the scene, no injuries were reported, according to the airline.

“The aircraft has been taken out of service and customers have boarded a replacement aircraft to continue on to Dayton, OH (DAY) tonight,” the representative said.