DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will be investigating after a plane crashed at Dayton International Airport.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a light aircraft crashed near the airport around the 3600 block of Terminal Drive in Dayton. First responders received a call to respond Friday around 2:59 p.m.

A representative for the Dayton International Airport says the plane that crashed is “not a commercial aircraft or flight.”

The FAA says four people were on board a twin-engine Cessna 310, when the nose gear reportedly collapsed during the landing process at the airport.

At this time, no injuries have been reported, according to dispatch.

This story is developing.