Piqua man charged with child endangering after fire leaves teen burned

PIQUA, Ohio (WDTN) – A man was arraigned on a child endangering charge following a mobile home fire on Friday. That fire occurred in the Paris Court Mobile Home Park in Piqua.

According to the Piqua Daily Call, Jeremy S. Slife, 42, was charged after he reportedly told Miami County Sheriff’s deputies that he was aware that one of the juveniles he had been watching was playing with a lighter and rubbing alcohol. Fire crews responded to the scene where a juvenile victim was reported to be suffering from burns.

Slife told investigators that he and four children were inside the trailer watching television when “the next thing he knew,” one of the juveniles and a leather couch were both on fire. According to municipal court records, Slife admitted that he knew one of the juveniles “was playing with a full bottle of rubbing alcohol and a lighter.”

Court records state that Slife claimed to have taken the lighter from the juvenile earlier in the day, but that he found another lighter and was playing with it. Slife also told investigators that he was drinking a 22-ounce can of beer prior to the fire.

Officials on Friday said a 13-year-old female was transported to the hospital for injuries from the fire. According to the Miami County Sheriff’s office, the victim suffered second- and third-degree burns on the left side of her body.

No one else was reported injured following the fire. The mobile home involved was reported as a total loss, but fire crews were able to prevent the fire from spreading to nearby trailers. Slife is being held at the Miami County Jail on a $3,000 bond.

