DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A pair of Springboro Junior High students organized their own donation drive for veterans from start to finish after learning about the need in the community.

The two students, Ryan Hickey and Matthew Culler, collected donations of personal hygiene products for the local Dayton VA Hospital as part of their National Junior Honors Society project, according to a release from Springboro Schools.

The students called various community organizations to ask permission for a donation box to be set up in their building. Once the boxes were placed, Hickey and Culler coordinated efforts to solicit donations from the community, then scheduled the collection.

In total, the duo collected over 1,000 items for the VA at an estimated value of roughly $2,500, the release states.

The collected items will go to local veterans currently in the hospital or a rehabilitation center, allowing them to receive and use products that the veterans might not otherwise be able to access easily, the VA stated.

Hickey and Culler said they were grateful for the community’s support in their venture to help local veterans.