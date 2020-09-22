1 shot at Harrison Twp. apartment complex

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting at the Fountainhead Apartments early Tuesday morning.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies, a person was shot around 1:30 a.m. in the 5600 block of North Main Street in Harrison Township. No further information was given on the scene.

2 NEWS is working to learn more about this developing situation and will keep you updated when more information is available.

