1 shot at Harrison Twp. apartment complex

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting at the Fountainhead Apartments early Tuesday morning.
According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies, a person was shot around 1:30 a.m. in the 5600 block of North Main Street in Harrison Township. No further information was given on the scene.
2 NEWS is working to learn more about this developing situation and will keep you updated when more information is available.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.