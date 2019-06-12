Perry Township relief center doubles as distribution site

PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – More than two weeks after the 15 Memorial Day tornadoes devastated areas of the Miami Valley, between two and ten families still stop at the ‘Perry B Relief Center’ every day for much needed items.

“We’re providing that extra relief so that people aren’t being ‘nickled and dimed,’ so that people don’t have to worry about getting their next meal, they can get what they need from us,” said Mindi Wynne, the coordinator for the relief center in Perry Township.

The old voting precinct at 11491 Air Hill Road serves many purposes.

It is their own distribution center for people to come pick up items like clothing, toys – medical and hygiene supplies, and everything in between.

“There’s nothing that someone has needed that we haven’t had, and that has just been the neatest thing,” said Wynne.

Volunteers also have been driving their personal cars loaded with the items to take to other hard hit areas, and even completely restocked a school providing for refugee families.

“This building is so easy to get to and so accessible, we found a lot of agencies and organizations were contacting us saying, can we just get it to you and you get it to Northridge, can you get it to Trotwood, can you get it to elsewhere, and we said sure, why not?” said Wynne.

Wynne said many are just now getting back into their houses and realizing the amount of stuff they lost, and that will continue for months, so they are looking to fill any need.

Wynne also said the Perry Township Trustees approved the relief center to be open as long as there is a need in the community, which is open Monday – Friday, noon to 5 p.m.

For more information, call 937-833-3045.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.