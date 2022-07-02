BEAVERCREEK TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — One person is dead after being hit by a car on U.S. Route 35 West in Beavercreek Township Friday.

Crews were called to a person hit on US-35 West before Treibein Road around 9:45 p.m., according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The driver of a 2018 Kia Sedona, Ronald A. Carver, age 74, of Kettering, Ohio was traveling in the right lane of westbound US Route 35 when he struck a pedestrian that was walking in roadway.

The pedestrian succumbed to his injuries on scene. Identify of the pedestrian will be released upon notification of next-of-kin. The westbound lanes of US Route 35 were closed from 9:46 p.m. until 12:29 a.m.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, Beavercreek Township Fire Department and the Ohio Department of Transportation.

Stay with 2 NEWS as this story develops.