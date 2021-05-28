Pedestrian hit by car; deputy’s cruiser hit at same scene in Harrison Twp.

HARRISON TWP., Ohio (WDTN) — A person was hit by a car in Harrison Twp. early Friday morning.

It happened at 12:24 a.m. on N. Main Street and Turner Road.

While Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputies were investigating, one of their cruisers were hit by a car.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said two juveniles were involved. One was taken to Miami Valley Hospital and one is in police custody.

Dispatch also said at least one of the juveniles were part of a missing juvenile investigation, but did not have further details.

2 NEWS has reached out to Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office for more information.