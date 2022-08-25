DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Police say there has been a surge of car thefts in the city over the last several months because of a new trend circulating on social media.

In August alone, there have been more than 60 cars reported stolen using a viral social media trend. They blame the increase on a viral video — walking others through step-by-step how to steal certain car models.

Kias and Hyundais have become targets for thieves in Dayton, and a design flaw has made stealing them a crime of opportunity.

Dayton Police say some of those responsible aren’t even old enough to have a license.

The vehicles at risk are 2011 or newer Kias and 2015 or newer Hyudais with physical keys rather than push-start buttons. The trend allows thieves to steal these cars within seconds.

To avoid becoming a theft victim, police are urging drivers to lock their car doors, close the windows, take keys with them, park in well-lit areas and install an anti-theft or tracking system in their vehicle.

Police are also reminding the general public to take action. If you see something suspicious, say something.