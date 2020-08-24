OSP identifies victims of fatal weekend crash in Preble County

EATON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Montgomery County Coroner have confirmed that two people died in a crash on US 127 in Preble County over the weekend.
Edward Stoffregen, 74, of Somerville, and Katrina Potter, 39, Eaton, were pronounced dead at the scene Saturday afternoon.
Two children riding with Potter, both 8-years-old, were transported to Dayton Children’s Hospital after the crash and are in stable condition.
Police do not believe that drugs or alcohol were a factor in the accident, which is currently under investigation.
WDTN.com will update this story if more information is made available.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Coronavirus in Ohio Monday update: ODH to release latest case info at 2 p.m.
- Middletown to propose improvement, extension of bike access
- Ohio State Football ranked No. 2 in AP preseason poll
- Memorial honoring fallen officers in Massachusetts vandalized
- WATCH LIVE: Republicans nominate Trump to take on Biden in the fall