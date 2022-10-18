MARIETTA, Ohio (WCMH) — Authorities are on the scene in Marietta after a plane crashed into a car dealership Tuesday morning, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

An eyewitness video shows large, dark plumes of smoke and a large fire at the dealership. You can see that video in the player above.

(Courtesy Photo/Amber Davis)

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed that a twin-engine Beechcraft BE9L crashed into a car dealership around 7:30 a.m. The FAA confirmed two people were onboard. There is no confirmation of injuries at this time as they continue to investigate.

A spokesperson with John Glenn International Airport confirmed that the plane took off from CMH at 6:39 a.m. They did not share that plane’s destination at this time.

OSHP in southeast Ohio said the crash has affected traffic and that drivers should avoid the area on State Route 7 between Interstate 77 and Browns Road. The City of Marietta’s official Facebook page said that SR 7 reopened as of 9 a.m.

OSHP stated it will provide a media update on Pike Street later this morning. You can watch that press conference live in the video player above.

Marietta is right along the Ohio River on the border between Ohio and West Virginia.