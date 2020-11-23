Oregon District’s “937 Delivers” jump starts Black Friday

OREGON DISTRICT (WDTN)– The pandemic has greatly altered several small businesses’ futures and some are struggling to make ends meet. However, several of the Oregon District’s hubs have formed “937 Delivers” to create a new future for themselves.

“This is an initiative to help all the restaurants in the area to help find another 10-to-15 percent to their bottom line and try to get through,” said 937 Delivers Marketing & Development Brian Johnson.

10-to-15 percent profits could be the difference between a restaurant staying open or closing forever. 12 Oregon District businesses are kicking off their own co-op business, 937 Delivers.

Starting Black Friday, anyone within a five-mile radius of the Oregon District will be able to order their favorite dishes. And, 100-percent of the proceeds will go back to the restaurants. It is expected to be a much-needed boost as outdoor dining winds down.

“As soon as cold weather hit, we all really hit a brick wall as far as sales,” said Johnson. “Things were going ok until the end of September, early October.”







937 Delivers

Small businesses say DoorDash and Uber Eats have actually hurt their sales because percentages are deducted for their services.

“There is no profit after 30-percent is gone so it’s not really supporting local, unlike this service,” said Johnson.

Some owners say 937 Delivers gives them hope they’ll be able to keep their doors open.

“DoorDash takes at least 30-percent of the sales so that makes it sometimes not even profitable to being a loss,” said VP Oregon District Business Association Emily Mendenhall. “If businesses can’t make their bills, it’s going to be a sad thing to get through it and lose all our unique independent spots but in the short term, it’s really for employees to pay their bills as well.”

-Restaurants involved:

The Dublin Pub

Lily’s Dayton

The Pizza Bandit

Butter Café

Franco’s Ristorante Italiano

Trolley Stop

Uno Pizzeria & Grill

Ghostlight Coffee

Fantasma Taco

Phebe’s Café

Oregon Express

Smokin Barbecue.

-Business Hours will be:

Monday- Thursday: 11a.m.- 9p.m.

Friday: 11a.m.- 10 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m.- 9 p.m.

Click here for more information