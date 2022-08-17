DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — OneFifteen, a Dayton nonprofit dedicated to the full and sustained recovery of people living with substance use disorder, has served over 5,000 patients since opening their doors in October 2019.

“We would not be able to reach this milestone without the tireless dedication of our staff to patients and clients on their path to recovery,” Marti Taylor, president and CEO of OneFifteen, said.

“Our team could not have predicted the challenges that we, and every behavioral health provider, faced during the COVID-19 pandemic. I am proud that our team was able to navigate the pandemic with strength and resolve to live our mission, and expand access to care for those in need.”

OneFifteen operates a five-acre campus in Dayton that provides a range of addiction treatment services, including crisis stabilization, outpatient, inpatient and residential services, so that patients can have a personalized path to recovery based on their needs, according to a release.

“Recovery is a daily journey for patients who are continually practicing and customizing their new skills, behaviors, and health care,” Dr. Natalie Lester, chief medical officer at OneFifteen, said.

“We aim to be a one-stop resource for those in the journey of recovery, by providing comprehensive treatment services, a full continuum of care, and a multidisciplinary treatment team.”

OneFifteen partners with RI International and Samaritan Behavioral Health, Inc to provide services. Founding partners include Montgomery County ADAMHS, Kettering Health Network, Premier Health, Verily and Alexandria Real Estate Equities, who have provided the funding needed to open and expand access to care.

“It takes a village. We are grateful for the support from our partners and the Carillon community. Our work would not be possible without their collaboration and dedication,” Barb Marsh, Chief Operating Officer at OneFifteen, said.

If you or a loved one are on a recovery journey, you can reach the OneFifteen Recovery team at 937-535-5115 or come to the Crisis Stabilization Unit at 707 S Edwin C Moses Boulevard in Dayton.