One person hurt after shooting in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating a shooting that left one person hurt Saturday morning.

Authorities were called to the 100 block of Shiloh Springs Road just before 3:30 a.m. Saturday. When police arrived they found a vehicle facing the wrong direction with the gunshot victim inside.

The cause and manner of the shooting has not been made known. No word on the current state of the victim.

2 NEWS will continue to update this story as we receive more information.