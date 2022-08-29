LEBANON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a single vehicle crash that left a man dead on Monday afternoon.

The crash occurred on State Route 48 near State Route 73 at approximately 12:39 p.m.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Dario Tompkins, age 66, of Cleveland Heights, was driving a 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Tompkins was traveling south on State Route 48. He traveled off the right side of the roadway, striking a driveway culvert and then overturned.

Tompkins was transported to Atrium Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.

Clear Creek Township Police Department and Clear Creek Township EMS and Fire Department provided assistance during the incident.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol Lebanon Post.

