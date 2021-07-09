Ohio unemployment claims up, some calling for extra unemployment benefit return

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services reports that unemployment claims have significantly gone up in recent weeks. The reports show 10,900 Ohioans filed unemployment in the last week, over 400 more than the previous week.

“10’s of thousands hundreds of thousands of Ohioans who’ve been hit by this. We don’t always see their struggles publicly, but I’ve seen a few of them myself and it’s unfortunate,” said Ohio Policy Matters Researcher Zach Schiller.

These numbers come after Governor DeWine ditched the extra $300 dollars of unemployment benefits, over a month earlier than planned. This decision has caused multiple people to sue him.

“There are people who have significant health issues, or immediate family members have significant health issues, who feel exposing themselves particularly in front line kind of jobs could be hazardous,” said Schiller.

With a ‘We’re Hiring’ sign hanging at the front of their business, Lock 27 Brewery and Bar in Downtown Dayton had to find ways to be creative during the pandemic.

“We were actually offering, back in house staff. a 4 dollar an hour pandemic pay bonus. That benefit has now ended, but anybody who was hired before 4th of July is actually seeing that benefit through end of October,” said Lock 27 Brewery and Bar Sales and Products Manager Colin Barnhart.

Barnhart says he feels like the removal of extra unemployment benefits has helped with hiring people. “Thankfully with some of the state wide subsidies coming to an end, we’ve started having more applicants coming into our doors. Now it’s just about getting everybody trained,” said Barnhart.

But people like Schiller still feels that these extra benefits need to be restored. “I hope very much the court orders DeWine to do that. It has been in a couple other states,” said Schiller. Currently there’s no update on the lawsuit filed against Governor DeWine on Tuesday.