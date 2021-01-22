Ohio quake caught on ODOT cameras

LIMA, Ohio (WDTN) – An earthquake was felt in Ohio Friday morning.

Ohio Department of Transportation cameras caught some of the shaking around 12:22 am Friday. In a tweet, ODOT said, “A little shaking in Lima overnight. A magnitude 2.4 quake was felt around 12:22 am. We caught it on two of our http://OHGO.com cameras….barely. The second camera is a little easier to see than the first one.”

The Ohio Earthquake Database shows earthquakes are not uncommon in Ohio with two tremors already felt this year and more than 30 in 2020, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources..

