Ohio organization expanding to Montgomery County to help place 600+ in foster families

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN)- According to Ashley Gray, Child Welfare Recruiter with Beech Acres Parenting Center, every night there are more than 600 children who need a safe and stable home.

This is why Beech Acres is expanding to Montgomery County; to find, train, and match potential foster parents with children in need.

“We’re looking for anyone with an open heart and ready to take children into [their] home,” said Gray.

Kim and Christopher Ryan are two Montgomery County residents who opened their hearts. So far, they have fostered a total of 19 children.

“We can fill that void simply by having room in our home and room in our hearts for those who just want to be loved and accepted,” said Christopher Ryan. “It doesn’t require any special degrees or skills, its just love kindness and patience.”

Beech Acres says they have a high need for foster homes for Black children, who make up 50 percent of the foster care population. They also need places for teens, because the average age of foster children is 16 years-old.

Potential foster parents have to be at least 18 years old. There are many options for getting involved with foster children. For more information on getting involved or training to become a foster parent, click here.