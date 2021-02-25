Ohio jobless claims: 29,000 more claims flagged for potential fraud

In this photo illustration, a person files an application for unemployment benefits on April 16, 2020, in Arlington, Virginia. (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services reports that of the 101,825 initial jobless claims filed from Feb.14 through Feb. 20, at least 29,000 had to be flagged for potential fraud.

Thursday’s number of first-time filings is a large increase over the previous week’s initial jobless claims of 47,786.

ODJFS reports that Ohioans filed 322,542 continued jobless claims last week, which is about 41% of last year’s peak.

Over the last 49 weeks, ODJFS reports it has distributed more than $8.6 billion in unemployment payments to more than 941,000 Ohioans.

Also last week, ODJFS issued more than $9.1 billion in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance.

More information on unemployment benefits can be found at unemployment.ohio.gov.