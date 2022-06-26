COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Leaders of Ohio’s Democratic party spoke at the Ohio Statehouse Sunday at a rally two days after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade, effectively eliminating the constitutional right to abortion.

In Ohio, the heartbeat bill was reenacted into law in the state Friday. The bill prohibits abortions after the first detectable fetal heartbeat, which can happen as early as six weeks into pregnancy.

Among the Democratic speakers at the “We Won’t Go Back” rally included governor candidate Nan Whaley, current U.S. senator Sherrod Brown, and U.S. senate candidate Tim Ryan.

U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown

SPEAKING NOW: Sen. Sherrod Brown



On Ohio state legislature: “They’d rather protect AR-15’s than women’s health.” pic.twitter.com/5XdMW1WBUI — Austin Martin (@AMartinNews) June 26, 2022

Nan Whaley, Ohio Democratic Candidate for Governor

SPEAKING NOW: Nan Whaley, Democratic Candidate for Governor



“This is not a drill” Whaley says lives are on the line as we speak. pic.twitter.com/ksffp2fE1a — Austin Martin (@AMartinNews) June 26, 2022

Ohio Democratic Party Chair Liz Walters said the rally had at least 3,000 people in attendance.

Sunday’s rally comes two days after hundreds protested in downtown Columbus just hours after the court’s ruling.

Gov. Mike DeWine issued an on-camera statement Friday regarding the court’s decision.

“My purpose tonight is not to debate the merits of this decision. There will be plenty of time to do this in the days and weeks ahead,” DeWine said. “I think it’s important as we discuss the abortion issue we in Ohio do it in a civil way and recognize there are people of good will on both sides who have strongly and honestly held beliefs.”