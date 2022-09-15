WICKLIFFE, Ohio (WJW) – A local delivery driver is being hailed a hero after his quick-thinking may have stopped an attempted abduction.

“I saw her walk across the street. Something told me, just wait,” said Antwain Kellom, of Maple Heights.

Kellom recalled the exact moment he noticed something wrong Tuesday afternoon.

“When the car approached her, he didn’t get out,” said Kellom.

Kellom is a delivery driver for State Courier Systems and does the same route through Wickliffe every day.

“I see the same kids every day. A majority of the kids that walk down here home from school, even the little girl, I know her face. Usually she walks with a little boy, but yesterday she didn’t,” said Kellom.

Kellom said the girl was at the corner of Clayton and Lloyd when a man pulled up to her and stopped.

“When he approached her and she didn’t get in and I saw her shaking her head, I knew something wasn’t right,” said Kellom.

Without a second thought, Kellom put the truck in park and ran to get her.

“When I jumped out of the truck, he sped off. She was shaken up. That’s when she told me, ‘He just tried to kidnap me,'” said Kellom.

Wickliffe police say the child is 11 years old and the incident is still under investigation. As for the make and model of the vehicle involved, Kellom said he believes it to be a dark gray Nissan Rogue.