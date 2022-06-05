MARION, Ohio (WCMH) – A long-time bus driver for Marion City Schools could face charges related to child pornography.

Sources tell NBC4 the driver was placed on administrative leave following a raid on his home last week, at which time investigators confiscated electronic devices.

A formal indictment is expected this week, according to sources.

A spokesman for Marion City Schools released the following statement: “We have been made aware that a bus driver for Marion City Schools is under investigation for possession of child pornography. The driver is not currently driving for the district. We are still learning the details of this incident and the investigation is ongoing. We will fully cooperate with law enforcement. Our student’s safety and wellbeing are our utmost priority.”