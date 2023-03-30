** The video in the player above shows kiosks available to use for Ohio BMV services from a 2021 newscast **

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) has announced the organization will be refunding some Ohioans after an error was made.

On Thursday, the Ohio BMV said in a release that disabled veterans were wrongly paid for specialty license plates. Veterans were said to receive the plates free of charge and the bureau is making it right for those impacted.

There is said to be something within Ohio law that went into affect in October 2019 that can allow certain veterans that are disabled to have up to two free disabled veteran or military license plates at no charge. In the release, the Ohio BMV says they failed to implement that change for an estimated 2,000 Ohioans.

Charlie Norman is the Ohio BMV Registrar and says the bureau is very sorry for the agency making the mistake. He goes on to say that the bureau as a whole appreciates each veteran that served their country.

“The BMV deeply regrets this error,” Norman said. “We are grateful for Ohio veterans’ sacrifice and their service to our state and our country. We are undertaking an internal review to determine why the legislative change wasn’t adopted in a timely manner to ensure that this will not happen in the future.”

When it comes to the refund, the BMV is estimating an average per eligible veteran to be around $60, but the refund amount will vary, based on local fees and taxes.

Veterans that have been impacted should look for some sort of communication method from the Ohio BMV to provide the refund, which will be processed within the next month.

To prevent the issue from happening in the future, the Ohio BMV says they are implementing a “processing change” to hinder all future cases for those qualifying for the free plates.