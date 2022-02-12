Monroe, Ohio (WDTN)- One man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Monroe, Friday night.

The incident occurred shortly before 11 p.m. Friday, according to a release from the Monroe Police Department. Officers were conducting a traffic stop in the area of New Garver Road and Lebanon Street when a man exited the vehicle. Police say the man refused to comply with officer commands and pulled a handgun from his waistband. The officers fired their sidearms, striking the suspect.

The man was transported to Atrium Medical Center where he died from his wounds. The officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave, per the department’s policy.

The Ohio Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigations is investigating the shooting at the request of the Monroe Police Department.