COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio’s attorney general has announced the results of a statewide human trafficking operation during a news conference Monday morning.

Attorney General David Yost, who was joined by law enforcement from Franklin, Montgomery, Portage, and other counties in the state, announced there were 161 men arrested for attempting to buy sex during the “Ohio Knows” operation.

Yost said three of the men arrested thought they were buying sex with a child.

“This is not something that just happens down in the hood, in the city,” said Yost. “It’s in every county. It’s in every town. This is happening all over Ohio. Poor neighborhoods, rich neighborhoods, educated, uneducated, black, white, it doesn’t matter, it happens everywhere.”

This was the largest human trafficking operation in the state, to date, according to Yost, and among those arrested were a city council member, a firefighter, a teacher, a professor, a pilot, and a man with a 2-year-old child in his vehicle.