CHRISTIANSBURG, Ohio (WDTN) — An American Civil War hero was honored in Champaign County Monday.

Marion Ross received the 7th Medal of Honor and was the first to be awarded the medal posthumously. He was born and raised in what is now considered Christiansburg, Ohio. A ceremony was held on Memorial Day to unveil and dedicate a new monument to Ross.

“A local person from Christiansburg was part of the Andrew’s Raid from which the first medals of honor were awarded. I felt it was important he be honored in his hometown,” Paul Sullenberger, a member of the Mt. Olivet Lodge #226, said.

Ross was awarded a Medal of Honor for his work trying to steal a Confederate train in Georgia. He was ultimately captured and killed by the Confederate Army.

More than 160 years later, his relatives are grateful for recognition.

“I’m so glad that they honored him today with this new monument. It means so much to me and my family to have him honored,” Ivan Hastings, the third nephew of Marion Ross, said.

This monument could not have been made possible without the support and donations from the entire community. Organizers of this event said the response was overwhelming.

“This is really gratifying that people really care enough and take pride in what this little town produced,” Sullenberger said.

The monument can be found at the intersection of N. Main Street and First Street in Christiansburg.