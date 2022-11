Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – An officer-involved shooting has taken place in Springfield on Sunday.

According to Springfield Police, an officer-involved shooting took place in the 700 block of Selma Road in Springfield. Springfield Police said crews are on scene.

Our 2NEWS crews are headed to the scene.

STAY WITH 2NEWS AS THIS STORY DEVELOPS.