COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health will be providing an update on COVID-19 in the state.

ODH Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff will be joined by leaders from the Ohio National Guard, as well as the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center and the Cleveland Clinic.

The news conference is scheduled to start at 10 a.m., Friday.

On Thursday, the ODH reported another day of more than 19,000 COVID-19 cases. The 21-day case average is now above 14,900.