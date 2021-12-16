COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health will be providing an update on COVID-19 in the state during a news conference, Thursday.

ODH Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff will be joined by Aimee O’Reilly, with O’Reilly Family Pharmacy and Dr. Steven Gordon with the Cleveland Clinic Department of Infectious Disease during the 11 a.m., news conference.

As of Wednesday, Dec. 15, a total of 1,807,539 (+10,588) cases have been reported, leading to 91,409 (+486) hospitalizations and 11,289 (+50) admissions into the ICU. A total of 6,884,418 people — 58.9% of the state’s population — have at least started the vaccination process, an increase of 8,967 from the previous day.

The ODH announced daily case numbers Tuesday through Thursday will be artificially inflated as a result of a laboratory reporting backlog. A backlog of 7,699 positive COVID-19 cases will be added to the 24-hour daily case change as the files are processed.

ODH reported 223 deaths on Tuesday, bringing the total to 27,594. The state is updating the number only after death certificates have been processed, usually twice a week.

Including the backlog, the 21-day case average was sitting at more than 7,000. The rate hadn’t been over 6,000 since Oct. 6.

On Saturday, the state reported the first two cases of the omicron variant had been detected in Ohio. The variant was found in two men in central Ohio who tested positive for COVID-19 with PCR tests on Dec. 7.