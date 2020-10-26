Nutter Center to serve as polling location on Election Day

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Wright State University Nutter Center will serve as a polling location for voters come Election Day — Tuesday, Nov. 3.
University officials said that Fairborn Precincts 217 through 224 and Bath Township Precinct 275 will be voting there. Almost 8,400 voters are registered across the nine precincts.
The polls are open on Election Day from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Ohio voters can check their registration status, precinct and polling location on the secretary of state’s website.
