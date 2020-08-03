Northridge asks parents to fill out survey for in-person classes, fall sports

HARRISON TWP., Ohio (WDTN) — Northridge Local Schools is seeking the input from parents and guardians as they look at back-to-school options.

In a Facebook post, the district said Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County recommends all schools start the year online while also closing down programs like football, band, and choir.

In the post, Northridge also notes the health department said it will support any school district that decides to continue at-school options to families.

“As a result, we are prayerfully and cautiously weighing our options in light of these new recommendations,” the district said.

The school encourages parents to head to its website and read through its return to school plan. That plan can be found here. Parents and guardians are also asked to fill out a survey indicating what option they would prefer for their student.

Northridge said it needs all surveys to be completed by Monday, August 3 so it has time to prepare and announce its final decision.

That decision is expected to be made on August 10.