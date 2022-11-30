Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Five Rivers MetroParks is accepting nominations for outstanding teachers, with a focus on those who make nature their classroom.

The seventh annual OUTStanding Teacher Awards are open to Dayton-area classroom educators who teach any subject from pre-K through high school, a release said.

A winner will be selected from each of the following categories:

Rising Star (less than 10 years of teaching experience)

Leader (10 to 20 years of teaching experience)

Lifetime Achievement (more than 20 years of teaching experience)

Winners will be announced this spring and will each receive an award package containing:

Outdoor educational materials to assist in connecting students to the environment

Plant kit with plants selected for the winning teacher’s school

Environmental Education Council of Ohio membership and money to use toward the 101 Conference at Camp Kern, held annually the first weekend of October

A one-year membership to the James M. Cox, Jr. Arboretum Foundation and transportation for their class for a field trip to Cox Arboretum MetroPark (or an alternative experience if an in-person field trip is not an option)

You can nominate a teacher by writing a short essay or producing a short video that answers these questions. Teachers can also self-nominate.

Nominations can be submitted by completing an online form and either posting a video to YouTube or uploading the written essay. Information on judging criteria can be found online here.

Community volunteers with a background in outdoor education will be judging the awards, the release states.

Nominations for the contest are due Jan 31, 2023.