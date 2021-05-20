NOAA to Release 2021 Outlook for Atlantic Basin Hurricane Season

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) will announce its initial outlook for the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season today, Thursday, at 12:30 p.m.

This year, there’s a new normal. NOAA uses the average storm activity from the previous 30 years to define what constitutes an “average” hurricane season. Now, a normal season is defined as 14 named storms, seven hurricanes and three major hurricanes.

This, after a record-breaking year in 2020, which saw 30 named storms, 13 hurricanes and six major hurricanes.

The list of names for the 2021 season are below.

As of Thursday morning, there is an area in the Atlantic meteorologists are watching. A non-tropical low has developed about about 600 miles east-southeast of Bermuda. There is a 50% chance it develops into a tropical cyclone over the next 48-hours, and an 80% chance it develops into a tropical cyclone over the next five days.

This low is expected to develop gale-force winds later Thursday, as it moves slowly northward. It will move over warmer waters on Friday, and will likely become a short-lived subtropical cyclone near and just northeast of Bermuda on Friday. Conditions look to become unfavorable for further development through the weekend.

Hurricane season officially begins June 1st and runs through November 30th.