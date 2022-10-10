Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Powerball jackpot is up for grabs and just keeps growing after a winning ticket was not named in Saturday night’s drawing.

So the question remains, are you feeling lucky?

The Powerball jackpot is now at a cool $401 million, with a cash option of $205.4 million.

Saturday’s winning numbers were:

13, 43, 53, 60, 68 and Powerball 05. The Power Play is 2X.

Every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday, Powerball winning numbers are announced at 11 p.m.

The odds of winning the Powerball … well, we’re not sure you want to know the odds. Nonetheless, best of luck to all.

