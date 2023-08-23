DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Grand Jury will not indict the officers who shot a naked man who charged at them while wielding a sword, authorities said.

On Wednesday evening, May 24, two officers were called to the 1600 block of Suman Avenue in Dayton on reports of a man wandering around naked, while holding a large sword.

The officers arrived on the scene, and the man charged at them, medieval sword in hand. The officers shot at the man, striking his lower body. The man, later identified as David Showalter, was brought to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He has since recovered, Heck said.

Showalter has since been charged with felonious assault, assault on a police officer and obstructing police business. He pleaded not guilty to these charges during a court appearance on June 15.

The officers involved underwent an internal investigation by the Dayton Police Department while the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office handled the criminal investigation.

Meanwhile, the grand jury has announced it will not indict the officers involved on any charges. According to Heck, “Today the Grand Jury found that the officers’ use of force was justified, and their actions were lawful in order to defend themselves and the public.”