New winter weather webinar from the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service is hosting a new winter weather webinar on Friday.

Anyone interested in attending can sign up for a 1 p.m. or 6 p.m. slot. Only 1000 people can attend each webinar.

“The weather service loves to get out in the community and talk to people about the weather and weather safety and weather preparedness,” Brandon Peloquin said.

Peloquin is a warning coordination meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Two years ago the weather service hosted a Skywarn spotter training at Beiser Auditorium at Miami Valley Hospital.

“Unfortunately the last several months we haven’t been able to actually get out in person and do these talks,” Peloquin said.

Skywarn spotters are still needed to report severe weather.

“We have a lot of great technology, satellite information, the doppler radar, observation at the airports. We want to know what’s actually happening at the ground level,” Peloquin said. “That’s where we look to spotters to know what’s happening.”

He said the weather service needs to know how much snow has fallen or the amount of ice that’s accumulated.

“That type of information is really important to us, certainly during the event, but even after the event as well,” Peloquin said. “We always go back and look to see what actually happened and we need to verify our advisories and watches and warnings as well.”

In the webinar, they will discuss the different products issued during the winter, and how you should react.

“We hope that people can understand the impacts of all the different types of hazardous weather such as snow and freezing rain. And obviously, we want to touch on preparedness and awareness as well,” Peloquin said.

If the webinar is successful Peloquin said they hope to cover more topics in the future.

Sign up for the webinar here.