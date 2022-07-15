SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — Springfield City School District has selected Mr. Zach Raines as the new principal at Schaefer Middle School.

Raines began his SCSD career in 2010 as a history and government teacher at Springfield High

School. Since then, he has held several leadership positions within the District, the most recent being Schaefer Middle School Assistant Principal, according to a release.

Raines is a graduate of Wittenberg University and Wright State University.

“Zach has displayed an incredible amount of dedication to our school district and our students over the past decade,” SCSD Superintendent Dr. Bob Hill said.

“It is not often that you find someone with the kind of passion that he brings to the job. He shows enthusiasm to learn new skills and build meaningful relationships with the students at Schaefer. He has been an asset to our District for years, and I look forward to watching him grow as an educator in his new role.”

Raines will lead a team of nearly 40 staff members and 300 students at Schaefer. His first day as principal is scheduled for August 1.