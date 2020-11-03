New retail pop-up incubator program in Miamisburg’s Market Square Building





MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) — The City of Miamisburg is introducing a new program called Thrive at Market Square, where up to five tenant spaces are available on the first floor of the historic Market Square Building.

This new retail pop-up incubator will offer short-term leases and lower lease rates to qualified retail businesses with the goal of having these tenants occupy storefronts in Miamisburg one day.

“We are pleased to offer this new program for entrepreneurs,” said Keith Johnson, city manager. “It will not only be a productive use of one of Miamisburg’s historic buildings, but also serve as an example of the public-private partnerships that have been important to our revitalization efforts downtown.”



The City is currently accepting applications for additional tenants. For more information contact Community Development Director Katie Frank at katie.frank@cityofmiamisburg.org or 937-847-6686.