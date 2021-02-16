New record snow report for Dayton

Snow has covered the ground since Jan. 31. Dayton is going on 17 days with at least an inch of snow on the ground at Dayton International Airport. A Storm Team 2 Weather Checker said Fort Loramie has had around 5 inches on the ground.

A trace of snow was reported all but two days during the month of February as of the 16th. Four days saw more than an inch of snow. 2021 already ranks 8th on the list for most snow in February at 13.4 inches. The most snow ever for the month was 31.6 inches in 1910.

Dayton recorded 6.8 inches from the latest winter storm. The daily snowfall record was broken on Monday. The previous record was 4.3 inches in 2003.

The new record for Feb. 15 is 5.9 inches of snow for Dayton.

Snowfall totals Tuesday morning ranged from 3-10 inches across the Miami Valley.