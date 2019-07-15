Neighborhood association offers reward after Walnut Hills Park vandalism

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Walnut Hills Neighborhood Association was first alerted to vandalism at Walnut Hills Park last week. While much of the graffiti has now been painted over, the Neighborhood Association is now offering a $500 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person or people responsible.

Once considered a blight, Walnut Hills Park is now the highlight of the neighborhood it sits in. It’s centerpiece mural was painted by dozens of community volunteers just last year.

“There were 300 volunteer hours that originally went into creating this mural,” Mike Schommer, president of the Walnut Hills Neighborhood Association, said.

Last week, Schommer said vandals defaced their hard work. He said it’s happened before.

“When we have to come back over here and spend an hour or two, touching it up, painting over it, it really is a little disheartening and frustrating,” Schommer said.

Graffiti can still be seen all over the picnic shelter. Markings are visible on benches and playground equipment.

“This reward is really to get more eyes on the park for the people who live around and use the a park,” Schommer said.

Schommer hopes the $500 reward can lead to the arrest of those responsible.

“Those funds could have went to other projects, like this mural beautification, if we did not have to dedicate them towards this reward,” Schommer said.

Until the vandals are found, Schommer said, “Please just be considerate of your neighborhood and think about what you’re doing.”

Anyone with information that can lead to the arrest of the people or person responsible is asked to contact the neighborhood association at walnuthillsna@gmail.com.

