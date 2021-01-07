Nearly 30,000 Ohioans file for initial unemployment in past week

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — There were close to 30,000 initial unemployment claims in Ohio during the last week.

According to the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services, for the week ending Jan. 2, there were 29,709 initial jobless claims filed in the state. That was 244,506 fewer than the peak earlier this year.

The total number of initial jobless claims filed in Ohio over the last 42 weeks is 2,097,854, which was more than the combined total of those filed during the last five years.

Ohioans filed 274,460 continued jobless claims last week, which was 501,842 fewer than the peak earlier this year. That includes both traditional unemployment claims and claims for extended

benefits.

In addition, 171,706 Ohioans received Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) last week.

The ODJFS says that over the last 42 weeks, it has distributed more than $7.7 billion in unemployment compensation payments to more than 886,000 Ohioans.

In addition, ODJFS has issued more than $7.6 billion in PUA payments to more than 820,000 Ohioans.

Nationally, The number of Americans seeking unemployment aid fell slightly to 787,000, evidence of a job market stumbling in the face of the viral pandemic and the damage it has inflicted on the economy for nearly 10 months.