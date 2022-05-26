RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – A man wanted in connection to a fatal Riverside shooting has been charged by the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Police said 26-year-old Jamar Hayes is wanted for charges of murder, felonious assault and discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises, for a shooting on Sunday, May 8, on US-35. A nationwide warrant has been issued for the suspect.

On May 8, Riverside officers went to Miami Valley Hospital where they discovered the victims were in a car on US-35 eastbound when the vehicle was struck by gunfire. One of the female passengers of the vehicle, 31-year-old Shauna Cameron, of Springfield, was struck by gunfire and died.

The victims were driving a maroon four-door Chevrolet Impala and it was struck by at least two gunshots. A 29-year-old Black man as well as a 23-year-old white woman were in the car with Cameron at the time. Police reported they did not know the person who shot at their vehicle.

Police said Hayes is known to drive a black Chrysler 300 with a sunroof and custom rims. The license plate number is JDH8313. Police said the suspect no longer has the long hair seen in a recent mugshot photo, it has been cut short.

If you have any information on the location of Hayes, tips can be emailed to police@riversideoh.gov or you can call 937-681-2301. Police said citizens should not approach Hayes if scene, but call 911 immediately.