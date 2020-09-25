National Trail closes school, 60 students in quarantine

NEW PARIS, Ohio (WDTN) — National Trail High School in Preble County has closed after 60 students had to be quarantined.

National Trail Superintendent Bob Fischer said the school has four active COVID-19 cases in the high school. All four students have not been at school since September 18th, but after conducting contact tracing, it was determined 60 students — or about 20 percent of the school’s population, had come into contact with those students.

Fischer said students will learn virtually for the next week and they hope to reopen to in-person learning on October 5th.

“The purpose for this closure is to get everyone a 14-day window from the last point of contact with our most recent positively-diagnosed students,” said Fischer.

The closure will not impact the elementary or middle school, but all high school activities will also be canceled during this timeframe.

“While I realize many people will not agree 100 percent with this decision, to me what factors the most is the safety and welfare i all our students and staff. That is the number one thing I always look at when it comes to school closure,” said Fischer.

“I can assure you, it was not a simple or easy decision.”

Fischer also said there was no proof the outbreak started at National Trail.