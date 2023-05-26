DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The man accused of charging officers with a sword while naked is now facing multiple charges, authorities say.

According to Greg Flannagan with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, 34-year-old David Showalter has been charged with Felonious Assault on a Police Officer with a Deadly Weapon, Assault on a Police Officer and Felony Obstructing Official Business after he ran at two officers with a medieval sword in hand.

In a video released by DPD, Showalter can be seen unclothed and running towards Dayton officers Joshua Blankley and John Griffin after they got out of their vehicles on Suman Avenue shortly after 5 p.m. on Wednesday, May 24.

After Showalter gets closer, he points the sword at the officers in an aggressive manner. The officers responded by shooting him in his lower body area.

Showalter was treated at a hospital and is in serious condition from the gunshot wounds.

You can watch the full Dayton police press conference on the incident here.