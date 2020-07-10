“Multiple fatalities” in fiery crash on I-70

WAYNE COUNTY, In. (WDTN) — The Indiana State Police say there were “multiple fatalities” from a fiery crash along I-70 East Thursday evening.

The three-vehicle crash happened west of the Cambridge City exit and just west of a construction zone.

Officials say it appears drugs were a contributing factor in the crash and criminal charges will be filed.

A preliminary investigation indicates a 2004 Kenworth Tractor pulling a loaded box trailer was heading east when the driver ran into traffic that had slowed to merge for a construction zone.

Officals say the driver did not slow down and rear-ended a car, pushing it forward into another semi trailer.

The Kenworth continued to push the car off the road where the two vehicles burst into flames.

Authorities say a passer-by was able to pull the driver of the car out of the vehicle, but was unable to save any of the car’s passengers. That driver was taken to a hospital in Indianapolis with severe injuries.

Officals confirm there were “multiple fatalities” in the car, but did not confirm names or how many people were killed.

The driver of the Kenworth is from Camden, Ohio and was able to escape with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the other semi is from Springfield, Ohio and was not injured in the accident.

The preliminary criminal investigation is being handled by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department.