Editor’s note: Some of the photos may be disturbing to some viewers, viewer discretion is advised.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Humane agents with Animal Charity of Ohio rescued multiple animals from a Youngstown home in deplorable conditions on Monday. Some of those animals were fighting for their lives.

Four-month-old Zeva the goat sat in her temporary home at Animal Charity on Wednesday.

“She is listed as critical. She is unable to stand or walk. She was dying at the time that we arrived. We did rush her to the hospital,” said Jane MacMurchy with Animal Charity.

Humane agents found the goat, along with five dogs and one kitten, on Youngstown’s South Side Monday night. MacMurchy says the animals were “in deplorable conditions and severely dehydrated.”

Courtesy of: Animal Charity of Ohio

Courtesy of: Animal Charity of Ohio

Courtesy of: Animal Charity of Ohio

Courtesy of: Animal Charity of Ohio

“They had been without water and proper nutrition for a very long time,” she said.

MacMurchy says finding neglected farm animals in Youngstown isn’t something new.

“People get attached to cute, little animals and would like to try and bring them home. Unfortunately, people don’t prepare or do research or seek veterinary care for those animals, thinking it’s more of a novelty,” she said.

About 90% of Animal Charity’s calls are to Youngstown.

“Youngstown is increasingly getting worse, unfortunately. Last year, we brought in 667 animals that were all a part of abuse, neglect, cruelty cases. We’re expecting close to 800 this year,” MacMurchy said.

As the cases of neglect and abuse continue to rise, MacMurchy says there is something you can do to help them.

“If you suspect a family member or a neighbor within Mahoning County, we check out every call. Please report it,” she said.

As far as the rescued animals go, MacMurchy says they have a long road of recovery ahead.

Animal Charity is asking for donations to aid in the care of the animals. The organization says charges are also pending.

Laurel Stone contributed to this report.