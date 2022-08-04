(WDTN) – A mother and daughter flying duo made history when they took to the skies in July.

According to Southwest Airlines, Holly and Keely Petitt flew their first flight together as airline pilots on Saturday, July 23. However, the historic flight for the two was years in the making.

The family’s journey began with mother Holly Petitt, according to a release. She started as a flight attendant right out of college, eventually realizing that she wanted to learn to fly planes. Holly Petitt’s dream became a reality after training, certifications and flight lessons.

“It’s been a dream come true,” said Holly Petitt “First, I found this career and fell in love with it, and then that one of my kids fell into this and in love with this career too. It’s surreal.”

Holly Petitt’s daughter, Keely Petitt, realized her desire to fly after she took a discovery flight at age 14. Keely Petitt got her pilot’s license and made her way to Southwest Airlines, joining her mother.

The two are Southwest Airlines’ first mother-daughter pilots, according to a release. On their first flight together they flew from their hometown of Denver, Colorado to St. Louis, Missouri.

