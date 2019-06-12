Montgomery County offers free property deed replacement for tornado victims

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Montgomery County is hoping to make it easier for tornado victims to rebuild. Wednesday, the County Recorder’s Office announced it’s waving property deed fees for residents affected by the Memorial Day storms.

“I believe it’s imperative that every citizen impacted be able to prove ownership of their home as simply as possible so they can restore their way of life and be made whole again,” County Recorder Brandon McClain said.

McClain explained proof of ownership is often the first step to qualify for aid in rebuilding or restoring a storm-damaged home or business. During a recent visit to the Miami Valley, FEMA representatives stressed the importance of having the documents available to streamline the process.

“We have seen people already begin the restorative process and we just want to make sure that our office breaks down those barriers,” McClain said.

Copies of a property deed typically cost $2 per page and another dollar for certification. New deeds run $28 for the first two pages and $8 for each additional page.

“It is just a matter of one of my deputies or myself actually looking up their name, their information that is already on record. And then we would actually be able to print that deed out,” McClain explained.

You can receive property deeds in person from 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. at the Montgomery County Recorder’s Office, which is located on the 5th Floor of the County Administration Building at 451 W. Third Street Dayton, Ohio 45422, by contacting the Copy Center at 937-225-6381 or by clicking here.

The Recorder’s Office is also participating in a county document replacement and legal resource clinic Monday, June 17th from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m in Building 12 of Sinclair Community College.

Residents affected by the Memorial Day tornadoes can receive free replacements for the following:

Driver’s License

Auto Title-Divorce Decree

Court ordered name change document

Property Deeds

Marriage License

Passport

Guardianship document

You can also receive information on the following post-disaster relief topics:

FEMA assistance programs

Nutritional programs and benefits (food stamps)

Landlord/tenant issues

Insurance Claim issues

Homeowner mortgage payment options

Consumer scams

Tax relief options

Clothing, food, toiletries and other household items will also be available.