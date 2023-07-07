** The video above shows initial coverage of the story from June 30 **

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office needs your help to identify human remains found in Miami Township.

Human remains were found in the Great Miami River near Dayton Cincinnati Pike and Shephard Road in Miami Twp. on Friday, June 30. The remains found are currently unidentifiable, so the office is wanting the public’s help to identify the person. The coroner only knows that the person was a male.

A tattoo that seems to be a sword reportedly covered the person’s back.

The Coroner’s Office provided an artist’s sketch of the tattoo.

If the tattoo is recognizable or you have information on who the remains could belong to, you are encouraged to contact the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office at 937-225-4156.

Five Rivers MetroParks is continuing to investigate the case.