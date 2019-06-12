Mobile health unit replaces lost documents for tornado victims

DAYTON, Ohio(WDTN)- Many homes around the Dayton area have been totaled with nothing left to salvage.

Dan Suffoletto with the Dayton-Montgomery County Public Health Department said in the first couple of days after the Memorial Day tornado outbreak, people were in shock. Now, Suffoleto said people are taking inventory of what they’re missing. Those missing items often include important documents.

“Anything they can do to help get their life together is very important to them right now,” Suffoleto said.

That’s why the department set up a mobile health unit in Northridge on Wednesday. People were able to get their birth certificates, shot records, immunizations plus information on replacing Medicare and Medicaid cards. Cribs are also available for free for tornado victims.

“Not only (are they getting) public health services, but we can also listen to the people, get more information from them and then help them get more services,” Suffoleto said.

Suffoleto said it was important for them to come to people instead of making them go to an office becauue many people have also lost their vehicles or access to transportation.

The department hopes this can relieve some pressure from people already still recovering from the storm.

“As close as we can be to them and make it convenient for them, that’s what we really need to be doing right now,” Suffoleto said.

Another mobile health unit is planned for Thursday on Farr Road in Old North Dayton from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

